scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade

The stocks of Adani Group companies will also be in focus as index provider MSCI Inc has reduced the weightage of four firms in its index after a review

BSE SensexIn early deals, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.69 points or 0.29 per cent to 60,632.53 points. (File Image)

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday, tracking negative cues from Asian and global markets.

The stocks of Adani Group companies will also be in focus as index provider MSCI Inc has reduced the weightage of four firms in its index after a review.

In early deals, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.69 points or 0.29 per cent to 60,632.53 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.15 points or 0.30 per cent to 17,839.30 points.

As many as 18 stocks in the Sensex were in the red while other shares, including HDFC and Maruti, were trading with marginal gains.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

In the previous session, the BSE index ended 142.43 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 60,806.22, and broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.75 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 17,893.45.

Most of the Asian markets, including Hong Kong and China, were in negative territory.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said stocks in Asia were mostly lower Friday after US equities fell for a second day, and Treasury yields climbed as investors began to adjust for the prospect of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 144.73 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.44 per cent to USD 84.13 per barrel.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:01 IST
Next Story

‘Prioritise yourself; everything will fall in line’: Mini Mathur shares fitness mantra

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close