Sensex, Nifty end mixed; telecom stocks shine

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Monday closed on a mixed note after a volatile day of trading as losses in auto and private bank stocks offset rally in telecom counters.

The 30-share BSE gauge closed marginally higher by 8.36 points or 0.02 per cent at 40,802.17. The index swung between a high of 41,093.99 and a low of 40,707.63 during the day.

On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty settled 7.85 points or 0.07 per cent down at 12,048.20.

On the Sensex, Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer, followed by Reliance, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 4.17 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes bank was the biggest loser in the pack, followed by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Maruti – falling up to 6.22 per cent.

