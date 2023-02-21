Sensex, Nifty rise in opening trade; Adani Ports, JSW Steel, NTPC top gainers

Domestic equities opened higher in opening trade as key indices — Sensex and Nifty — advanced more than 0.20 per cent. BSE Sensex opened over 120 points higher, at 60,816. Nifty50 opened over 30 points higher, trading above 17,850 levels.

Broader markets also opened higher, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 climbed nearly 0.1 per cent.

IT stocks lagged in opening trade, as Wipro was down 0.70 per cent, followed by HCLTech and Infosys at 0.29 and 0.26 per cent.

Axis Bank, Titan, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers in the Sensex pack, meanwhile, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers.

Cipla rose 1.36 per cent, while JSW Steel climbed 1.17 per cent in the opening trade.

ACC, Ambuja Cements rallied in opening trade on the report of operations resumption at Gagal & Darlaghat plants in Himachal Pradesh from today. ACC was up 0.30 per cent, trading at Rs 1856.30 at BSE, meanwhile, Ambuja Cements gained 3.13 per cent, trading at Rs 364.35.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports gained over 1.90 per cent, to trade at Rs 587.25 at BSE after reports stated that the company will prepay $121 million short-term debt due in March.

Advertisement

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) climbed 0.18 per cent to Rs 1,885 after the airline’s member of promoter group, Shobha Gangwal, informed exchanges that she sold 15.6 million shares through a block deal on February 16, trimming her stake to 2.99 per cent from 7.04 per cent.