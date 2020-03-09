Nifty slips to lowest since Dec 2018; Sensex cracks over 1,500 points

Asian Paints, IOC and Yes Bank were among major gainers on the Indices. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Asian Paints, IOC and Yes Bank were among major gainers on the Indices. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened sharply lower on Monday amid weakness in the global markets which tumbled due to rising concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus and crashing crude oil prices.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed as much as 1,534.87 points (4.25 per cent) to 36,041.75 during the early trade on Monday, while the broader Nifty 50 index on the NSE slipped as much as 428.20 points (3.90 per cent) to 10,561.25, it’s lowest since December 2018.

Among the stocks on Sensex, shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed over 7 per cent to Rs 1,170.25 during the morning trade on Monday. This aapart, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) too declined over 12 per cent to Rs 78.05 apiece.

The Rupee breached the 74-mark against the US dollar as it opened 31 paisa lower against the greenback at 74.03.

Over the past two weeks, blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index has slid 9 percent as coronavirus cases in the country rose sharply and the central bank took control of lender Yes Bank. Speaking of Yes Bank, the shares of the private sector lender climbed 30.86 per cent to Rs 21.20 per share on the BSE during the morning deals.

Crude oil

This morning, oil fell by the most since 1991 after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the outbreak. Oil producers are arguing over how much to cut output to prop up prices. US crude fell 26 percent or $10.75 to $30.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used for international pricing, dropped 25 percent, or $11.40 to $33.87 per barrel.

Asian Markets

Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

Tokyo’s benchmark tumbled 6.2 per cent, while Sydney fell 6.1 per cent. Seoul sank 4.4 per cent and Hong Kong lost 3.9 per cent. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 107,000 across the world as the outbreak reaches more countries and causes more economic pain.

– With inputs from Reuters

