Sensex slips over 500 points in early trade, Nifty drops below 11,400-mark on weak global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1.5 per cent lower on Friday taking cues from the global market.

At 9:34 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 579.74 points (1.49 per cent) at 38,411.20, while the Nifty 50 was trading at 11,361.35, down 166.10 points (1.44 per cent). So far the early trade, the Sensex has slipped to 38,299.12, while the Nifty has touched a low of 11,332.85.

Losses in the Sensex during the early morning were led by HCL Technologies, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI). Only Maruti Suzuki India was trading on a positive note in the 30-share benchmark index.

Global market

Asia’s stock markets had their worst session in two weeks on Friday following a tech-led plunge on Wall Street, though gains in safer assets like bonds and dollars were muted as investors awaited US job data to see if it triggers a bigger selloff.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.6 per cent and looked set for a 2.4 per cent weekly loss, its biggest since April.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 2.8 per cent.

That was shallower than the 5 per cent plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight or the S&P 500’s 3.5 per cent drop. Those were the steepest Wall Street losses since June, but traders said a correction was overdue given recent frothy gains.

– with global market input from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd