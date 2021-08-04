Sensex and Nifty scale new highs in early deals led by financial and metal stocks

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at fresh record highs on Wednesday led by financial and metals stocks, as June-quarter (Q2) earnings momentum boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 474.84 points (0.88 per cent) in the early morning trade to touch a fresh record high of 54,298.20 while the Nifty 50 climbed 124.25 points (0.77 per cent) to a new record high of 16,255.00.

At 9:52 am, the 30-share BSE benchmark was trading at 54,259.92, up 436.56 points (0.81 per cent), while the NSE barometer was at 16,248.05, up 117.30 points (0.73 per cent).

On Tuesday, Sensex had jumped 873 points to a new high of 53,823.36 and the Nifty Index soared 246 points to close at 16,130.75.

Gains in the Sensex were being led by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Financial Services index was trading over 1.5 per cent highed led by gains in HDFC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Muthoot Finance. The Bank Nifty was up over 1 per cent aided by ICICI Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Nifty Metal index was up nearly 1 per cent driven by Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap was trading at 23,423.44, up 49.23 points (0.21 per cent), while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 27,270.64, up 136.64 points (0.50 per cent).

“Sometimes amateurs beat professionals. This is happening in the Indian stock market now. FIIs, often regarded as representing smart money, have been pushed back by the sheer momentum of retail investors. FIIs who have been consistently selling in July on rational hopes of a correction in the overvalued market have been forced to buy ( Rs 2,117 crore in cash market yesterday) on fears of losing out on the momentum. Retail investors and mutual funds flush with funds from NFOs are driving this market without much regard to valuations. Having broken the 15,950 Nifty upper band decisively, sheer momentum may take the market higher. With institutional money pouring in, large caps are likely to outperform if the market continues its upward momentum. Leading banking stocks, which have been underperforming in this rally, are likely to catch up,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global market

Asian shares advanced to one-week highs on Wednesday, led largely by strong US corporate earnings, although the mood remained cautious as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 per cent to the highest since July 26. Japan’s Nikkei was in the red as were Chinese shares with the blue-chip index off 0.2 per cent.

Australian shares were a touch firmer but sentiment was marred by an unabating rise in Delta infections in Sydney, the country’s biggest city.

–global market input from Reuters