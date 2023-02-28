scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani firms continue losses, media stocks gain

Media stocks were the top gainer at open, as the sector rose 1.48 per cent, followed by auto stocks, which rose 0.60 per cent.

Sensex live todayAdani Enterprises continued to lose today, as the stock was the top loser at open, down 5.99 per cent. (File image)
Indian markets opened flat on Tuesday tracking global sentiments. BSE benchmark Sensex slipped 13 points, 0.02 per cent, to 59,274.86 at open, while NSE Nifty50 tanked 9.75 points, 0.06 per cent, to 17,382.95 levels.

Broader markets largely opened in positive as Nifty Midcap Select gained 0.50 per cent at open, followed by Nifty Midcap 50 at 0.38 per cent.

Nifty 100 and 50 tanked 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty 200 was flat and the Nifty 500 gained 0.03 per cent.

Media stocks were the top gainer at open, as the sector rose 1.48 per cent, followed by auto stocks, which rose 0.60 per cent. Metal, oil and gas, and pharma stocks were the top drag at open.

In the Sensex heatmap, only three out of 30 stocks were trading in red at open, namely HDFC, HCLTech, and ICICI Bank.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Larsen and Tourbo, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Motors were among the top gainers at open.

Adani Enterprises continued to lose today, as the stock was the top loser at open, down 5.99 per cent, trading at Rs 1,122 on NSE. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were locked 5 per cent down in the lower circuit limit.

SpiceJet was down 3.13 per cent, trading at Rs 38.65 on NSE, while Zee Entertainment gained 4.76 per cent, to trade at Rs 191.65.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:33 IST
Trinamool Congress’ Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

