Sensex, Nifty 50 slump nearly 0.85% as higher oil prices, West Asia crisis keep markets volatile

Sensex, Nifty Fall Today: All 16 major sectors ‌logged losses, with the broader small-caps and mid-caps losing 0.5 per cent each. (Express Photo)

Sensex, Nifty Fall Today: Indian shares opened lower on Monday amid higher oil prices as United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement on the peace proposal, news agency Reuters reported.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.85% to 23,970.10 ​as ​of 9:15 am (IST), while ⁠the BSE Sensex shed 0.89% to 76,638.09.

The Indian rupee too fell 139 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade, according to PTI.

All 16 major sectors ‌logged losses, with the broader small-caps and mid-caps losing 0.5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiked about 4.33% to about $105.6 per barrel, as of 9:36 am (IST) today, triggered by US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s reponse to the proposal for peace talks as “unacceptable.”