Sensex loses over 250 pts as US-China tensions loom over market

The benchmark BSE Sensex extended its losing streak by falling over 250 points in early trade Wednesday, led by losses global markets amid rising US-China tension.

The 30-share index was trading 205.12 points, or 0.54 per cent, lower at 38,071.51. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was down 63.65 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 11,434.25.

Top losers in early session were RIL, ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins, HUL and SBI, shedding up to 1.57 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma were the top gainers, rising up to 0.82 per cent.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE bourse ended 323.71 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 38,276.63. The NSE Nifty too dropped 100.35 points to settle below the 11,500 level at 11,497.90.

According to Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, markets across the globe have been weak as the resumption of trade war threats continue to make headlines.

“Earnings have not been encouraging with consumer companies missing analyst estimates and private bank earnings impacted by higher provisions,” he said.

However, the earnings slowdown could be attributable to political uncertainty and consumers choosing to hold back on purchases until clarity emerges, he added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 645.08 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 818.84 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note.

On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended up to 2 per cent lower on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.44 per cent higher at USD 70.19 per barrel.

Rupee slips 21 paise to 69.64 vs USD in early trade

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 21 paise to 69.64 against the US dollar Wednesday, as the US-China trade-related concerns weighed on investor community.

Forex traders said, besides the US-China trade concerns, foreign fund outflows, heavy selling in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices also kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

The rupee opened weak at 69.57 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.64, down 21 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 69.43 against the US dollar Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China is reportedly sending a high-ranking delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, to Washington to resume trade negotiations with the United States.

Reports of He’s visit come after two days of uncertainty on the fate of US-China trade negotiations as President Donald Trump and his top officials accused China of going back on its commitments.

Trump had also announced to increase import tariff on USD 200-billion worth of Chinese products from 10 per cent to 25 per cent from May 10.