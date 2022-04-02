Sensex kicks off new fiscal with 1.2% rally

Stock markets on Friday kicked off FY23 on a positive note with key indices gaining around 1.2 per cent on all-round buying interest. The benchmark Sensex crossed the 59,000 level and closed with a gain of 708 points at 59,276.69 and the NSE Nifty index jumped 206 points to close at 17,670.45.

The rupee closed at 75.79 against the dollar on Friday. The rupee had depreciated by 264 paise, or 3.61 per cent against the dollar during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Healthy buying in energy, realty and banking stocks helped indices to gradually inch higher as the day progressed. The broader markets too saw buying interest as it ended 1.4-1.7 per cent up.