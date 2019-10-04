Sensex jumps over 250 points ahead of RBI policy outcome, Rupee rises 9 paise to 70.78 vs USD

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Friday, driven by gains in banking and financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank’s bi-monthly policy review. The 30-share index was trading 258.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, higher at 38,365.47. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 70.00 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 11,384.00.

Top Sensex gainers in the early session include Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Vedanta, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank, rising up to 5.52 per cent. Losers in the pack were Tata Motors, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, L&T, and ICICI Bank, falling up to 1.18 per cent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE barometer ended 198.54 points, or 0.52 per cent, lower at 38,106.87, while the Nifty fell 46.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 11,313.10.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to announce the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 on Friday, after a three-day meeting.

It is likely to go for yet another rate cut, the fifth in a row, as inflation is within the comfort zone and the need to boost the economy is pressing.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 810.72 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 5 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.82 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a weak note, as investors await US jobs data scheduled to be released later in the day, after a series of weak figures this week, which triggered concerns over the global economy.

Chinese markets are closed for the holiday week. However, US markets on Thursday ended higher on rate cut expectations. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to USD 57.92 per barrel.

The Indian rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading higher as investors believe the RBI will go for yet another rate cut to boost slowing economic growth.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its fourth bi-monthly policy decision for this fiscal later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.82, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.78, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.83 against the dollar at 0953 hrs.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled for the day at 70.87 against the US dollar.

Traders said positive opening in domestic equities and weak dollar supported the local unit.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 202.19 points higher at 38,309.06 and Nifty up 41.75 points at 11,355.75.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.85.

However, rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the upmove.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to trade at USD 57.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 810.72 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.61 per cent on Friday.