Sensex jumps over 200 points, rupee gains 12 paise against dollar

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 level in early trade on Friday led by gains in financial and energy stocks amid positive global cues. The 30-share index was trading 205.70 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,274.63 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 382.91 points, or 1.02 per cent, lower at 37,068.93, and the Nifty shed 97.80 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 10,948.30. Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Friday included Tata Steel, Vedanta, TCS, Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, TechM, HCL Tech, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Asian Paints fell up to 1 per cent. Investor sentiment recovered tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the green on Thursday.

Market is also awaiting the government’s official estimate of GDP growth for Q1 FY20 to be released later in the day. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday played down deepening slowdown as just “soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing”.

In the annual report for FY19, the central bank conceded that diagnosing the exact problems was “difficult”, but reiterated that the issues were not structural in nature. Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 489.23 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 11 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.68 in early session. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 60.59 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 71.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday following positive developments in the US-China trade talks.

Besides, firm trend in domestic equity markets and easing crude oil prices also revived the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 71.76 and gained further strength to touch a high of 71.49 against the US dollar. The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.67.

The rupee had slipped 3 paise to close at 71.80 against the US currency on Thursday. Renewed hopes for US-China trade talks after Beijing indicated that it may not retaliate against the latest tariffs imposed by the US helped the domestic currency, dealers said.

In the annual report for FY19, released Thursday, the RBI conceded that diagnosing the exact problems is “difficult”, but reiterated that the issues are not structural in nature, barring those around land, labour and agri produce marketing.

“The key question that confronts the economy is: are we dealing with a soft patch, or a cyclical downswing, or a structural slowdown?” the RBI, which has revised down its GDP forecast to 6.9 percent earlier this month, concludes that “the ongoing deceleration can be in the nature of a soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing, rather than a deep structural one.”

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.02 per cent to USD 61.07 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 98.52. The 10-year government bond yield was down at 6.55 per cent in morning trade.