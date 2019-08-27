Sensex jumps over 150 points; Rupee opens 32 paise higher at 71.70 against US dollar in early trade

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 150 points higher on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights L&T, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank amid positive domestic and global cues.

Advertising

The 30-share index was trading 123.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, up at 37,618.07 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 43.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 11,101.30 in early trade.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 792.96 points, or 2.16 per cent, higher at 37,494.12; and the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-level, advancing 228.50 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 11,057.85.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Tuesday included Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and NTPC, rising up to 2 per cent.

Advertising

On the other hand, Infosys was the biggest loser on the index, shedding over 2 per cent, after the IT major has bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under its Rs 8,260-crore buyback offer that began in March this year.

HCL Tech, TCS, TechM, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints too fell up to 2 per cent.

Domestic equities followed global stocks, that rallied after US President Donald Trump Donald Trump said China-US trade talks would resume soon, traders said.

Investor sentiment was revived by the government move to withdraw additional surcharge on foreign investors and initiate measures to revive the economy.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, the strongest message to the market is that government is concerned about the slowing economy and intends to support the situation with corrective measures.

“The initial set of actions, though small, has enhanced market’s sentiment and confidence,” he said adding that the market will trade in a positive bias awaiting further development regarding additional measures and US–China trade talk.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the transfer of record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime’s prospect to stimulate the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 752.90 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,272.29 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading significantly higher in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the green on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.53 per cent higher at 58.43 per barrel.

Rupee opens 32 paise higher at 71.70 against USD in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid revival of US-China trade talk hopes and gains in domestic equity market.

The rupee on Monday had declined by 36 paise to close below the 72 level against the US currency for the first time in nine months, hit by a ‘flash crash’ in global currencies due to uncertainty over the trade front.

At the interbank foreign exchange on Tuesday, the rupee opened at 71.70, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous close of 72.02.

The domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 71.85 against the dollar at 1001 hrs.

Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities and the latest remark by US President Donald Trump on trade talk with China enthused investors.

Trump said his trade negotiators had received two “very good calls” from China and it was a sign that China is serious about reaching a deal and that talks would begin soon.

“I think we’re going to have a deal, because now we’re dealing on proper terms. They understand and we understand,” Trump said.

Market participants, however, said rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 752.90 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 98.00.

Advertising

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to trade at USD 59.00 per barrel.