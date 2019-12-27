Sensex jumps over 150 points, Nifty near 12,200; Rupee rises 8 paise against US dollar

The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25. (File photo) The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25. (File photo)

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points in the opening session on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, SBI and HDFC twins amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.14 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, TCS was the top loser, shedding up to 0.68 per cent. Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 297.50 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 41,163.76. Similarly, the Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 504.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 120.46 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, domestic equities followed global stocks that rose on easing trade tension between the US and China.

Domestic market is expected to wait for cues from the budget, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.16 per cent to USD 68.03 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened on a positive note and rose 8 paise to 71.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking gains in domestic equity market, even as crude oil prices firmed up.

Forex traders positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee, while steady rise in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then rose to 71.23 against the dollar, showing a rise of 8 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Thursday had closed at 71.31 against the dollar.

