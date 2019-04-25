Sensex jumps 490 pts ahead of expiry of derivatives contracts

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday surged 490 points to close above 39,000 level on heavy buying in finance, energy and IT stocks ahead of expiry of derivatives contracts and positive global cues. The rupee, however, depreciated 24 paise to 69.86 against the US dollar despite a marginal fall in crude oil prices.

After starting on a positive note, indices were boosted by a burst of buying towards the fag-end. The BSE Sensex soared 489.80 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 39,054.68. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 150.20 points, or 1.30 per cent, to 11,726.15.

Analysts said index heavyweight Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank accounted for almost half of the Sensex gains. Markets were propelled by short covering ahead of expiry of April futures and options contracts Thursday and the rally on Wall Street on Tuesday.

“We expect markets would remain volatile in the near term given the earnings outcome and central election progress. On the global front, crude oil is trading at 2019 highs after US announcement of ending all Iran sanction waivers by May thereby putting pressure on importers. India is one of the key importers of Iranian oil and hence the developments on the sanction waiver would be closely monitored along with currency movement,” said Jayant Manglik, president – retail distribution, Religare Broking.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market rallied after a range bound movement supported by short covering ahead of F&O expiry and in-line results for Q4 of FY19 till date. Government 10-year yield slid as the RBI announced open market operation while rupee weakened due to uncertainty in oil prices. Prospects over quarter results may cap the anxiety on crude price volatility, while any consolidation will give an entry point to quality stocks.”

Explained Crude likely to play spoilsport After the bear hammering in the last three sessions, bulls are back with a bang despite the weakness in the rupee. The bulls’ apple cart can be upset if oil prices spiral upwards leading to uncertainty on fiscal, inflation and currency fronts. In the near term, investors are watching the corporate earnings season closely and the trends being thrown up by general elections. Markets are expected to remain volatile in coming days.

However, foreign portfolio investments have slowed down in the recent past. After investing over Rs 33,000 crore in March, FPIs have brought in Rs 16,337 crore till April 24. “As far as F&O activity is concerned, fresh long formation was seen in Nifty as well as Bank Nifty. In the recent correction from the record highs, we saw long unwinding along with some fresh shorts but the quantum remained insignificant,” said Sneha Seth, Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking.

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied on Wednesday near six-month highs after data that showed US stockpiles rose to their highest levels since October 2017, countering fears of tight supply resulting from OPEC output cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, according to a Reuters report.

Brent crude futures lost 9 cents to $74.42 a barrel by 1706 GMT. The international benchmark reached $74.73 a barrel on Tuesday, highest since November 1. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 49 cents to $65.81 a barrel. The contract hit $66.60 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest since October 31.