Sensex jumps 379 pts, rupee gains 43 paise on easing tensions and better macros

India’s benchmark Sensex on Tuesday soared by nearly 379 points as easing of geo-political tensions and positive macroeconomic outlook boosted the investor sentiment. The rupee also rebounded by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar largely driven by easing crude prices and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex started on a positive note at 36,141.07 in the morning and touched a high of 36,457.44 and low of 35,926.94 during the session. Intra-day, the index saw a movement of over 530 points. It finally settled the day at 36,442.54, 378.73 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher. The NSE Nifty opened at 10,864.85 and hit a high of 10,994.90 and low of 10,817.00 during the day. The index swung 177.9 points during the trading session. It closed at 10,987.45, showing a rise of 123.95 points, or 1.14 per cent. Mid and small-cap indices also rallied by 2-3 per cent.

“The market extended the gains as optimism in pre-election rally after ease in geopolitical tension supported the investors’ sentiment. On the other hand, mid and small caps outperformed after one year of under-performance as investors’ strategy has changed from sell on rally to buy on dips due to attractive valuations,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said. Among the top sectoral gainers, BSE auto soared 3.06 per cent, followed by oil and gas 2.75 per cent, metal 2.52 per cent, basic materials 2.7 per cent, consumer discretionary goods and services 2 per cent, finance 1.96 per cent and energy 1.75 per cent. The BSE Sensex has gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.

Tata Motors led the Sensex rally with a rise of 7.72 per cent, followed by Heromoto Corp 5.28 per cent and Axis bank 4.12 per cent. ONGC, Coal India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Maruti and ICICI Bank rose as much as 3.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index rose from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, indicating an upturn in output.

Explained Trade talks, Brexit and crude actively tracked globally Indian bourses which were under pressure last week due to fears that India and Pakistan could go to war after the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Pakistan, heaved a sigh of relief amid subsiding of skirmishes on the border between the two nations. However, any re-escalation in tension in the coming days could be negative for Indian equities. Globally, the developments on the US-China trade front, progress on Brexit and movement of crude oil prices, foreign inflows and currency would be actively tracked by the investors.

However, Indian bourses came under pressure for a while after the US government announced plans to scrap the preferential trade treatment for India, claiming that New Delhi has failed to assure the US of “equitable and reasonable” access to its markets, a move India said will not have a “significant impact” on its exports to America. But the Indian response quickly assuaged investors, saying the US government’s move to withdraw duty concessions on certain products under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme will not have a significant impact on exports to America as the benefits were only about $190 million annually. Jayant Manglik, president – retail distribution, Religare Broking, said, “Positive services PMI data, rupee gains and positive European cues boosted the sentiment ….” Barring IT which ended lower, strong buying was witnessed across all the other sectors with auto, oil & gas, consumer durables, metals & realty gaining 2-3.1 per cent.

“While the gains could extend in the coming sessions, we prefer to remain cautious on the Indian equities at higher levels. Domestically, the extent of geopolitical risk between India and Pakistan will be closely monitored. Globally, the developments on US-China trade front, progress on Brexit and movement of crude oil prices and currency would be actively tracked,” Manglik said.

In Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo markets ended lower. Global investors remained edgy amid caution on the US-China trade-talk front and concerns over slowing Chinese economy.