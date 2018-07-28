Sensex jumps 352 points to close above 37,000 for first time

Barring the BSE IT index, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. (Express Photo) Barring the BSE IT index, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. (Express Photo)

India’s benchmark Sensex on Friday vaulted 352 points to finish above the 37,000-mark for the first time and the NSE Nifty Index breached the 11,200 level on sustained buying in consumption and capital goods stocks in the wake of encouraging corporate results, capital inflows and easing of US-EU trade tensions.

Opening on a strong note, the 30-share Sensex hit a new intra-day peak of 37,368.62 and finally settled at 37,336.85, up 352.21 points, or 0.95 per cent, breaching its previous closing record of 36,984.64 reached on Thursday. It has taken the Sensex six months (January to July) to hit the 37,000 level from 36,000.

The NSE Nifty touched a new intra-day high of 11,283.40, before closing at a record 11,278.35, showing a gain of 111.05 points, or 0.99 per cent. It bettered its previous record close of 11,167.30 reached in Thursday’s trade. For the week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 840.48 points, or 2.30 per cent while the Nifty gained 268.15 points, or 2.44 per cent. The index finished at fresh lifetime highs for each of the five trading sessions. Market capitalisation of shares listed on the BSE increased by Rs 4.67 lakh crore during the week.

Barring the BSE IT index, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. ITC surged 5.24 per cent, after it posted a 10 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the June quarter. ITC went past FMCG major Hindustan Unilever to become the country’s fourth most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

“Growth and earnings outlook is showing signs of pickup which elevated the market to a new high. On the global front, ECB kept the key rates on hold while signs of ease in trade tensions between US and EU added some confidence. Notably, mid-caps also participated in the rally as worst of earnings seems to be over. However, valuations remain on higher side as compared to large-caps,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

The major losers were Power Grid 1.72 per cent, Adani Ports 1.44 per cent, Coal India 1.04 per cent, TCS 1.03 per cent, Maruti Suzuki 0.86 per cent, ONGC 0.71 per cent, HUL 0.64 per cent, M&M 0.36 per cent, Infosys, 0.05 and SBI 0.03 per cent.

Sector-wise, the BSE FMCG index gained 2.04 per cent, followed by consumer durables 2.03 per cent, metal 1.89 per cent, oil and gas 1.69 per cent, telecom 1.25 per cent, bankex 1.04 per cent, finance 0.94 per cent, PSU 0.79 per cent, auto 0.75 per cent, infrastructure 0.65 per cent, capital goods 0.63 per cent, realty 0.55 per cent, healthcare 0.45 per cent, power 0.32 per cent and teck 0.08 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App