Sensex jumps 2% on pvt bank entry into govt biz

Buoyed by the renewed buying interest, the benchmark Sensex rallied by 1,030 points to 50,781.69 and the NSE Nifty Index gained 274 points to 14,982.

Key benchmark indices on Wednesday vaulted by 2 per cent ahead of the monthly derivative expiry date in a session marred by trading glitch on the National Stock Exchange. Buoyed by the renewed buying interest, the benchmark Sensex rallied by 1,030 points to 50,781.69 and the NSE Nifty Index gained 274 points to 14,982.

The NSE shut trading in its cash and derivative segments at 11.40 am, citing “issues” with telecom links of its two service providers. Trading resumed on the NSE at 3.30 pm and indices rose sharply post the second opening due to square off and shifting activities across exchanges. The BSE continued to have normal trading.

“The sentiment boosted in the extended hours, taking note of the news that the Finance Minister allowed the government businesses to transact with private banks,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-research, Religare Broking.

The rupee furthered its gains by another 11 paise to settle at 72.35 against the US dollar.