Sensex jumps 1,075 pts on tax cut booster

Extending the bull run for the second session in a row, benchmark Sensex on Monday jumped another 1,075 points after the government announced a cut in corporate tax and other measures on Friday to boost growth and investments. With this gain, the Sensex has posted its biggest two-day gain of 2,997 points, or 8.30 per cent, while the 50-share Nifty Index soared 895.40 points, or 8.36 per cent, in two days.

The 30-share Sensex gained over 1,426 points in intra-day trade before closing higher by 1,075.41 points or 2.8 per cent at 39,090.03, a level not seen since July 17. The broader NSE Nifty zoomed by 326 points or 2.89 per cent to end at a two-month of 11,600.20 with 32 of its constituents closing with gains.

Investor wealth, or market capitalisation of listed companies, soared for the second consecutive session and rose by Rs 10.35 lakh crore in two sessions as the market sentiment remained euphoric and investors enlarged their positions after a host of measures were announced to boost the slowing economic growth. Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “the rally continued as the positive sentiment for revival in earnings growth attracted investors to the market. Banks outperformed while mid and small caps witnessed strong bargain buying amid expectations of turnaround in consumption story and improvement in balance sheet. The government’s fiscal measures will support recovery in the economy which will add more colour to the second half of FY20 GDP estimate.”

Explained Markets now eyeing rate cut by RBI The sentiment has remained euphoric with investors enlarging their positions after the government announced cut in corporate tax and other measures to boost growth. The market fraternity is hoping that the stimulus would revive growth, lift sentiments and capex cycle while the negative impact of higher fiscal deficit would be mitigated by higher FDI and FPI flows. On the other hand, benign consumer price inflation, rate cut and higher transmission of rates are expected to bring down interest rates in the system. The market is expecting more measures, including more rate cuts by the RBI and a hike in personal income tax limit for individuals. Bulls seem to have taken over the trading ring for now.

“New measures will boost the profitability of a number of companies, which will either be used to stimulate demand by lowering prices, payouts to shareholders in the form of dividends or using it for capital expenditure. Along with short covering, a lot of pent up demand to buy good businesses was also visible. The market is also sensing a meaningful rate cut from the RBI in its bimonthly monetary policy due in the first week of October,” said Devang Mehta, head – equity advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

Brokers said that the trading at the National Stock Exchange was marred by some glitch mainly in the closing session for 10 minutes. Trading was disrupted from 1515 hrs to 1529 hrs, dealers said. Bajaj Finance, L&T, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, Maruti and SBI soared by up to 8.70 per cent.

However, Infosys, RIL, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech plunged by up to 4.97 per cent. The broader BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rallied 3.08 per cent and 2.73 per cent respectively. Sectorally, BSE capital goods index, bankex, industrials, finance, FMCG, oil and gas, consumer durables and realty indices surged up to 6.55 per cent. However, BSE IT, teck, telecom, utilities and power indices closed down by up to 3.29 per cent. In the banking sector, Axis Bank (7.3 per cent) and Kotak Bank (7.22 per cent) were in the limelight. Nifty Banking index zoomed 5.51 per cent.

“Our analysis indicates 1,000 companies could see tax savings of Rs 37,000 crore, or nearly a fourth of the total savings anticipated by the government. Segments linked to the consumer would benefit the most given higher effective tax rates of over 30 per cent. Exports-linked sectors such as IT and pharma, on the other hand, would benefit the least, accounting for only 5-6 per cent of potential savings. That’s because they already enjoy low effective tax rates,” rating firm Crisil said in a report.

On Friday, announcing a Rs 1.45 lakh crore fiscal stimulus to revive the sagging growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in corporate tax for existing companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent and for new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1, 2019, to 15 per cent from 25 per cent. Further, the GST Council slashed the same on hotel tariffs and some goods with a view to addressing sectoral concerns in a slowing economy.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered from day’s low levels to close flat at 70.94 against the US dollar aided by foreign fund inflows and lower global crude oil prices.