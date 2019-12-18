Sensex ignores weak macro data, hits record high on trade deal

After touching an all-time intra-day high of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher 41,352.17, its new closing peak. (File) After touching an all-time intra-day high of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher 41,352.17, its new closing peak. (File)

Despite sliding macroeconomic fundamentals, India’s top stock indices — Sensex and Nifty — on Tuesday hit new peaks as strong global cues and sustained foreign fund inflows boosted the sentiment. After touching an all-time intra-day high of 41,401.65, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 413.45 points, or 1.01 per cent, higher 41,352.17, its new closing peak.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty Index soared to its new intra-day high of 12,182.75 before ending 111.05 points, or 0.92 per cent, up at 12,165, also a record closing level.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Positive global sentiments buoyed by easing trade war tensions between the US and China continued to pump up the market. Economic growth remains on the lower side while risk appetite of investors are gradually improving on expectations of further steps from the government in the upcoming budget to revive consumption and attract investments.”

Government data had last week showed that GDP growth rate declined further from 5 per cent to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter and retail inflation rose to 5.54 per cent, much above the central bank’s 4 per cent medium term target.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Metals stocks rallied on hopes of global economic recovery post US reaching an in-principle trade deal with China”. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.38 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel 4.37 per cent, Vedanta 3.50 per cent, Tata Motors 3.03 per cent, HDFC 2.46 per cent and Bajaj Finance 2.39 per cent.

