Sensex hits new peak, Nifty above 11,050 on GST rate cut

Stock markets on Monday rose to a record closing high as investors cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trust vote win and reduction in the goods and services tax. The Sensex vaulted by 222 points to close at 36,718.60 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 75 points to 11,084.75.

The rally was led by FMCG and consumer durable shares after the GST Council cut rates on over 50 goods including refrigerators, televisions, footwear and paints to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

The Sensex rallied to a new lifetime high of 36,749.69 on the back of strong gains in banking and FMCG stocks and finally settled at 36,718.60, its record closing level, even as Asian markets were mixed amid growing fears of trade and currency wars. The sentiment was also upbeat after the no-confidence motion was comfortably defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, brokers said.

The Sensex opened higher at 36,501.05 and gathered momentum on massive buying to hit a new all-time intra-day high as FMCG major ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints rallied. Strong gains in Vedanta, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki also helped the index touch record levels. The GST Council on Saturday cut rates on over 100 items while exempting sanitary napkins from the levy. The revised tax rates will come into effect from July 27.

The Sensex bettered previous intra-day high of 36,747.87 hit on July 18. It surpassed previous record closing of 36,548.41 reached on July 12. The broad-based NSE Nifty closed higher 74.55 points, or 0.68 per cent at 11,084.75, its highest closing since January 29 when it ended at 11,130.40. During intra-day, it moved between 11,093.40 and 11,010.95.

“Reducing GST rates and positive cues from ongoing result season supported the market. Consumption-oriented sector inched higher in expectation of improvement in margin and volume growth on account of lower GST rates. Subsequently, inflation is likely to moderate which will refrain RBI from further tightening,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services said.

ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra rose after lenders entered into an inter-creditor agreement to fast-track resolution of stressed assets of Rs 50 crore or more which are under consortium lending.

Vedanta surged 4.42 per cent, followed by Adani Ports at 3.83 per cent. Among other gainers, ITC Ltd rose by 3.80 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 3.49 per cent, ICICI Bank by 3.33 per cent Maruti Suzuki by 3.31 per cent and Tata Steel by 2.66 per cent. Stocks of paint makers too turned buyers’ fancy after the GST Council lowered the indirect tax slab on paints and varnishes form 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Asian Paints ended 2.63 per cent higher, while Shalimar Paints rose 4.09 per cent. Kansai Nerolac Paints too gained 2.85 per cent and Berger Paint 1.63 per cent.

