scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc; RIL, ICICI Bank lead charge

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE benchmark inched up 36.74 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 58,803.33. The Nifty dipped 3.35 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 17,539.45.

BSE Sensex climbed 286.36 points to 59,089.69 in early trade (Bloomberg/file)

Equity benchmark indices rallied nearly 1 per cent to re-visit the 59,000-mark on Monday, tracking heavy buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The BSE benchmark rose 442.65 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,245.98. During the day, it jumped 504.92 points or 0.85 per cent to 59,308.25.

The NSE Nifty advanced 126.35 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,665.80.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, ITC, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

In contrast, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading lower during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Friday.

“Benchmark indices outperformed their Asian peers and also shrugged off the weak European market sentiment as investors bet on metals, banking and capital goods stocks. Cautious optimism prevailed as there are enough indications that markets may remain volatile in coming sessions on global slowdown fears,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.81 per cent to USD 95.63 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 8.79 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:21:50 pm
Next Story

Dr Santosh Ansumali bags IIT-Bombay’s International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement