Sensex gains 879 pts on lockdown easing, timely monsoon forecast

Buoyed by the announcement of gradual easing of lockdown and timely arrival of monsoon, the benchmark Sensex Monday shot up by 879.42 points to 33,303.52, amid rising Covid-19 infections and US-China tensions. The NSE Nity spurted 245.85 points, or 2.57 per cent, to 9,826.15 on good buying support by investors led by foreign firms which stepped up buying in Asian markets.

As the Sensex had gained 1,752 points last week, the total gain in the last six sessions works out to 2,631 points. Indian markets were also boosted by the rise in Asian shares to three-month highs on Monday, as progress on reopening economies helped offset jitters over riots in US cities and unease over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing. The mid-cap index rose by 2.65 per cent, small-cap index by 3.03 per cent and bankex by 3.26 per cent.

Ajit Mishra, VP—research, Religare Broking, said the announcement of gradual easing of lockdown boosted the sentiment which further strengthened with the buoyancy in global markets.

Explained Global factors may weigh in The 2,631-point rally in in six sessions indicates that markets are focusing more on the optimistic side, anticipating a favorable scenario in the coming weeks. However, the continuous spike in Covid-19 cases and the economic slowdown may cap the upside ahead. On the global front, deterioration in US-China relations could unsettle markets.

The recent surge indicates that markets are focusing more on the optimistic side, anticipating a favorable scenario. However, the continuous spikes in the Covid-19 cases and the economic slowdown may cap the upside ahead. On the global front, further deterioration in the US-China relations could unsettle the markets. On Monday, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 1,575 crore.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial, said, “Markets ended positive in sync with global cues after relief over the opening up of the economy with some restrictions.”

S Ranganathan, head of research, LKP Securities, said “Rural reforms coupled with normal monsoon forecast fired up bulls amidst lower interest rates and extreme pessimism as lifting of lockdown in several states was reason enough for bulls to charge.”

“India is likely to receive 102 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year, the IMD said on Monday in its second long range forecast, raising expectations for higher farm output in India, which is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic,” said Deepak Jasani, head —Retail research, HDFC Securities. The contraction in IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI index at 30.8 in May failed to dampen the sentiment.

