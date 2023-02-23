Sensex falls over 900 points, Nifty down 272 points on rate hike worry

Domestic equity market tanked over 1.5 per cent on Wednesday tracking global markets on worries that US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank may continue with rate hikes and on renewed concerns regarding Russia-Ukraine war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 59,744.98, down 927.74 points, or 1.53 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty was down 272.4, or 1.53 per cent to close at 17,554.3.

“While the key US macro data pointed towards a stronger economy, inflation continued to remain stubbornly higher. Hence, there is an increasing fear that the Fed may remain hawkish for a longer duration than expected, which may even force RBI to keep interest rates high,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s Head (retail research) Siddhartha Khemka said.

The business activity in the US increased to eight month high, fueling concerns that the US Fed will increase interest rates further. The S&P Global Flash US Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to an eight-month high of 50.2 in February from 46.8 in January. S&P Flash US Services Business Activity Index also rose to an eight-month high of 50.5 in February from 46.8 in the previous month.

“Resurgence of cold war between US & Russia has brought apprehension in the market. Although it should be a short-term effect, the fear of sanctions against Russia and its degree of implication on the economy, especially on food and oil exports, is adding to the anxiety,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suspended a bilateral nuclear arms treaty with the US, which the latter termed as irresponsible.All sectoral indices ended in the red. Nifty Metal, Media and PSU banks fell the most. BankNifty fell for the 5th consecutive session to close at 39,995.9.

On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 579.82 crore of shares in the domestic capital market, the BSE’s provisional data showed.

So far in 2023, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 31,132.52 crore of shares in the local market.

Meanwhile, the domestic rupee fell 10 paise to close at 82.89 as against previous close of 82.79.