Border tension weighs on investor sentiment, indices swing sharply

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday plunged 466 points intra-day to end in the negative territory as border tension between India and Pakistan escalated and the investor sentiment took a beating after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Nowshera sectors. However, in Pakistan, KSE-100 Index staged a major intra-day recovery to finish with a small loss.

After a strong opening, the Sensex swung over 600 points as it turned volatile triggered by across-the-market selling by participants and finally settled 68.28 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 35,905.43. The index had lost 239.67 points Tuesday. In a similar movement, the 50-share Nifty Index ended 28.65 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower to 10,806.65. Intra-day, it moved between 10,939.70 and 10,751.20.

The benchmark index of the Karachi Stock Exchange, the KSE-100, recouped most of its losses by 1630 IST but it was still down 129 points at 38,692.69, a spectacular recovery after crashing almost 1,500 points in the early part of the day’s session.

The rupee fell by 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar as tensions between India and Pakistan flared up. Higher crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand from oil importers also impacted the rupee sentiment.

Jayant Manglik, president – retail distribution, Religare Broking, said, “The Nifty index opened higher, but escalating tensions between India-Pakistan led to a sharp fall in the markets. In the latter half, the markets managed to recover some of its losses before ending 0.3 per cent lower. We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term. On the domestic front, any escalation of tension between India and Pakistan would keep the markets volatile.”

“Further, India’s Q3FY19 GDP numbers would be keenly watched. Globally, positive developments on US-China trade deal is good for the global markets. However, the progress on Brexit deal front, crude oil price and currency movement would be actively tracked by investors,” he said.

Hemang Jani, head – advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said, “One can expect the market to be volatile for the next few days as the political environment comes under pressure. Investors will remain cautious and look for clarity on the cross-border tension. There is need to understand that the fundamentals of the Indian market continues to remain strong. Inflation has remained tepid and globally we continue to be a preferred investment destination amongst emerging markets.”

Fears that foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have been pumping sizeable funds into the Indian bourses in the past few sessions, may slow down their activity, also cast a shadow over domestic equities. Tata Motors emerged as the top loser falling 3.01 per cent, followed by Vedanta shedding 2.92 per cent. Sectorwise, the BSE consumer durables index emerged worst performer by falling 0.70 per cent, followed by power 0.45 per cent and bankex 0.44 per cent.