Sensex falls on fears of rate hike by US Fed

"Mid- and small-cap stocks continued to show resilience with mild selling compared to their larger peers,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

US bond yields Thursday crossed the 4 per cent mark, raising fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to jack up interest rates to rein in inflation. Sensex fell 502 points to 58,909.35 and Nifty fell 129 points to 17,321.90 in the sell-off.