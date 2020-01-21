Sensex falls 416 pts as investors book profits

Despite positive global cues, after hitting a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all gains to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 41,528.91. (Representational image) Despite positive global cues, after hitting a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all gains to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 41,528.91. (Representational image)

Benchmark indices plunged from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits in index heavyweights as quarterly results of listed companies were slightly lower than expectations.

Despite positive global cues, after hitting a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all gains to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 41,528.91.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty sank 127.80 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 12,224.55. It hit a record intra-day high of 12,430.50 in early session.

Analysts said domestic investors booked profits at record high levels. “As expected, market has approached a consolidation phase due to mildly subdued Q3 results in banking and heavyweights. It is fair to expect this mild consolidation to continue in the short-term after the solid performance of the last one-month with fantastic gains in mid and small caps,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped 4.70 per cent after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in Q3. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS fell up to 3.08 per cent after the companies reported their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

On the other hand, Power Grid was the top gainer, rising 3.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and L&T.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 71.11 against the US dollar Monday, tracking a steady rise in crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities.

