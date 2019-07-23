Sensex falls 306 pts; Investor wealth down Rs 4.37 lakh crore in 3 sessions

Investors’ wealth, or market capitalisation of listed shares, plunged by over Rs 4.37 lakh crore in three sessions to Rs 144.76 lakh crore as stock markets extended their losses for a third straight day with cumulative losses of Sensex at 3.05 per cent or 1,184 points since July 18.

After falling 878 points on July 18 and 19, the 30-share Sensex on Monday fell 306 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at 38,031.13, a level not seen since May 17, as foreign investors continued their selling spree. The broader NSE Nifty was down 73.10 points to close at 11,346.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 8,796 crore in the month of July so far. The selling spree was triggered after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week declined to remove or relax the applicability of the new surcharge on the super rich on (FPIs), but advised those staring at an increase in tax outflows to shift to the corporate structure where the Budget hasn’t made any change in tax treatment.

“Escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven assets and oil prices. Emerging-market assets fell on Monday as expectations dwindled for an aggressive interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while the introduction in China of a Nasdaq-styled index pulled investment away from existing indices,” said Deepak Jasani, head retail research, HDFC securities.

The Sensex had fallen 560 points on Friday amid concern over FPI pullout.

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar on Monday tracking heavy losses in the domestic equity market and a spike in crude oil prices following Iran’s seizure of a British tanker. The strong US dollar against major currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee sentiment.

The rupee had settled at 68.80 against the US dollar on Friday. “Indian sovereign bonds fell after the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said further rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data. This statement has turned down the expectations of large easing in upcoming monetary policy,” said V K Sharma, head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.