Sensex rallies another 284 points, Index gains 559 points after repo rate hike

Stock markets on Thursday rallied further as investors lapped up recently battered stocks amid expectations of more capital inflows following the Reserve Bank’s decision to hike repo rate by 25 basis points. Small and mid-cap counters which were hammered earlier this week too saw renewed buying interest. With Thursday’s 284-point gain, the Sensex has gained 559 points after the RBI rate hike.

The BSE Sensex, which had vaulted over 425 points in intra-day trade, finally ended at 35,463.08, up 284.20 points. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 83.70 points to 10,768.35. This is the highest closing for both the indices since May 15. The benchmarks index had rallied 275 points on Wednesday after the RBI hiked the policy rate on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance and growth outlook. With the rate hike out of the way, participants are now focussing on improved growth-inflation dynamics for the Indian economy, analysts said.

The RBI may also have taken into account the fact that many other central banks in emerging markets too have raised rates in the face of rising inflation and weakening of their currencies with rising interest rates in the US and elsewhere, a strong US dollar and outflows. What could have also prompted the rate action is the imminent increase in interest rates in the US with the world’s most powerful bank central bank — the US Federal Reserve — set to meet next week to consider another rate hike. With the RBI rate hike, foreign investors can retain their arbitrage advantage. If the RBI rate had remained unchanged and US Fed hikes rate, there would have been more capital outflows, leading to further weakening of the rupee. India’s debt and equity markets witnessed outflows of over Rs 40,000 crore in April and May.

Short-covering by speculators and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum, brokers said. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 712.31 crore, while foreign funds sold equities to the tune of Rs 81.40 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

“The gradual tightening by the RBI with a focus to get a balance between inflation and growth has given energy to the market. Mid and small caps outperformed as investors find value buying opportunity after the recent nosedive. Progressing monsoon and positive outlook on rural economy is giving boost to the economy, which is already showing signs of improvement,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Tata Steel was the top performer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.73 per cent, followed by Tata Motors at 3.32 per cent. Other gainers were ICIC Bank 2.52 per cent, Axis Bank 2.48 per cent, Wipro 2.39 per cent, Asian Paints 1.90 per cent, RIL 1.89 per cent, HUL 1.84 per cent, ONGC 1.56 per cent AND Infosys 1.23 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty rose 2.77 per cent, industrials 1.51 per cent, energy 1.45 per cent, metal 1.44 per cent, infrastructure 1.32 per cent, power 1.23 per cent, oil & gas 1.20 per cent, telecom 1.15 per cent, IT 1.11 per cent, capital goods 1.06 per cent, teck 1 per cent, finance 0.91 per cent, PSU 0.90 per cent, FMCG 0.82 per cent, healthcare 0.76 per cent, bankex 0.69 per cent and auto 0.60 per cent. Consumer durables was the sole loser, declining 0.23 per cent.

The broader markets also showed a firming trend, with the small-cap index advancing by 1.96 per cent and mid-cap gaining 1.40 per cent.

