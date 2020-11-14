Sensex ends Samvad 2076 with 11.22% gain, Nifty up 9.8%

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer on Friday, rising 3.32 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and UltraTech Cement.

Registering modest gains on Friday, domestic equity markets closed the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 with strong momentum. While the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 4,384.94 points, or 11.22 per cent, in the year, the Nifty50 at the NSE soared 1,136.05 points, or 9.80 per cent.

With banking and finance stocks holding their grounds amid mixed global cues, the Sensex, on Friday, ended 85.81 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 43,443. The broader Nifty rose 29.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 12,719.95.

On Saturday, the day of Diwali, markets will have a special one-hour Muhurat trading session to mark the starting of Samvat 2077.

Explained Good week on multiple factors

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer on Friday, rising 3.32 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI and UltraTech Cement. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, L&T, HDFC twins, TCS, Tech Mahindra and M&M were among the major laggards in the Sensex, losing as much as 2.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee halted its four-session losing streak on Friday, settling with a marginal 2 paise gain at 74.62 to the American dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.63 a dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.47 and a low of 74.71.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd