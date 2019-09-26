Sensex drops on profit-booking, global concerns; banks, auto tank

After the 2,900-point record-breaking rally since September 20, the BSE Sensex on Wednesday plunged 504 points as investors booked profits even as global equities took a hit over geopolitical uncertainties and growth concerns. The 30-share Sensex, which plummeted 586 points during the day, ended 503.62 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 38,593.52. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 148 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,440.20.

Investors who made decent gains after the surprise reduction in corporate tax on Friday, were eager to book profit after the recent rally, leading to heavy selling pressure in bank, finance and auto counters. “Investors had lapped up many stocks which will benefit from the corporate tax cut. Short sellers had also covered their positions,” said a dealer.

On the other, global markets wobbled after top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi announced opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. This has ratcheted up political uncertainties at a time when equities are already bearing the brunt of Middle East tensions and weak global growth signals, analysts said. Further, Trump put China on notice at the United Nations, declaring that the time of trade “abuses” by Beijing was “over” and calling on the country to protect Hong Kong’s “democratic ways of life”.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “political uproar in the US to impeach president Trump led to selloff in global market… this seems to be a short-term reaction. Fresh NPA issues, weak September auto sales and monthly expiry prompted investors to book profit post the sharp upside since the last Friday. Bond yields are inching higher anticipating fiscal tightness, while government is planning higher divestment to ease the situation.”

Explained Markets now eyeing rate cut by Reserve Bank in October The market is in a profit-booking mode after the big rally in the wake of the cut in corporate tax last week. Moreover, the move to impeach US President Donald Trump and the US-China trade war also added to the selling pressure. Investors are awaiting the RBI decision in the forthcoming monetary policy and the impact of the corporate tax cut on corporates.

Moreover, ADB sharply cut India’s growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for 2019-20 from 7.2 per cent estimated earlier, though it indicated that the country would grow faster than China.

Ajit Mishra, vice president, research, Religare Broking, “we remain cautious on the markets as it is hovering around its peak levels and some consolidation can be expected in the near term. From medium to long-term perspective, the outcome of the RBI monetary policy and revival in corporate earnings will be crucial… this is likely to dictate further market trend. On the global front, geo-political developments between US-Iran would be on investor’s radar, as well as any further escalation of US-China trade war would have an adverse impact on overall markets and economy.”

SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti, Yes Bank, M&M, HDFC, ITC, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and L&T lost up to 7.37 per cent. On the other hand, PowerGrid, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and RIL rallied up to 4.39 per cent. Sectorally, BSE auto, realty, metal, capital goods, bankex, finance, industrials and telecom indices declined up to 3.84 per cent. However, power, utilities, IT and teck spurted up to 1.05 per cent higher. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 1.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee on Wednesday dipped 3 paise to close at 71.04 against the US dollar amid rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas even as crude oil prices eased.

Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities, political unrest in the US and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local currency.