Sensex drops 3%, Nifty at 23,741 amid global sell-off and rising crude oil prices

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readMar 9, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Stock market benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Monday, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 falling nearly 3 per cent as surging crude oil prices and weak global cues dampened investor sentiment.

The 30 share Sensex dropped 2,345.89 points to 76,573.01, while the 50-share Nifty slipped 708.75 points to 23,741.70 during the opening session.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation declined nearly 8 per cent, while other major laggards included Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and ICICI Bank.

Market sentiments further weighed down by a sharp spike in global oil prices, with Brent Crude surging 23.63 per cent to USD 114.59 per barrel.

Asian markets

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged more than 7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 6.5 per cent. China’s SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index were also trading in the red.

 

