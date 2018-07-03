Sensex down 68 points on weak Asian cues; Rupee looses 16 pasie to US dollar

The benchmark BSE Sensex shed about 68 points to trade at 35,196.44 in early deals. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The benchmark BSE Sensex shed about 68 points to trade at 35,196.44 in early deals. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The benchmark BSE Sensex shed about 68 points to trade at 35,196.44 in early deals today on sustained capital outflows by foreign funds amid selling pressure on some counters and weak Asian cues. Deprecating rupee against the dollar also added to the dampened sentiment.

Most Asian shares dropped as sentiment remained fragile in the face of tense trade relations between the US and major economies, with investors braced for another potentially rocky day for Chinese markets, a broker said.

The 30-share index dropped 67.97 points or 0.19 per cent to 35,196.44. The gauge had lost 159.07 points in the previous session yesterday. In a similar fashion, the NSE Nifty fell 12 points or 0.11 per cent to 10,645.30.

Sectoral indices led by realty, power, metal, healthcare, PSU, consumer durables, FMCG and banking were trading in the negative zone with fall of up to 0.79 per cent.

Major losers were Vedanta, Power Grids, ICICI Bank, NTPC, HDFC Ltd, ITC, Wipro, M&M, Kotak Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Adani ports, falling up to 3.31 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,205.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 366.94 crore yesterday as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.60 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 3.02 per cent in early trade. China’s Shanghai Composite index too plunged 1.63 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.15 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

Rupee slides 16 paise to 68.96 against US dollar

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Extending losses for the second session, the rupee weakened by 16 paise to trade at 68.96 against the US dollar in early trade today on sustained capital outflows amid strengthening of the American currency overseas.

Forex dealers said apart from heavy demand for the US currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollar’s strength against some other currencies overseas, political uncertainty in Germany also weighed on the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee ended lower by 34 paise to end at a near five-year low of 68.80 against the buoyant US dollar in the midst of weak global trends and concerns on macro-economic front.

Dealers said a higher opening of the equity market capped the fall.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 79.80 points higher, or 0.22 per cent, at 35,344.21 in the opening trade.

