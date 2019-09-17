Sensex crashes over 600 points, Nifty trades in red over weak global cues

Domestic benchmark equity Sensex dropped nearly 600 points Tuesday as the market sentiment remained weak, dragged by banking, energy and IT stocks, amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index was trading at 673 points, or 1.81 per cent lower at 36,449 at 3 pm while broader Nifty was trading 198 points, or 1.80 per cent lower at 10,805.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 262 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 37,123.31, while the Nifty closed 79.80 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 10,996.10.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, HDFC and Hero Motocorp, HUL, Infosys, and Asian Paints were the only gainers in the pack.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 751.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 308.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Investor sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical uncertainties after the attack on Saudi oil fields, fearing a surge in oil prices affecting economic growth. Market is now awaiting cues from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, scheduled to take place in the evening.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading in the red in their respective late morning sessions, while Kospi was in the positive territory.

On Wall Street, bourses ended on a negative note on Monday.

The rupee, which had depreciated 17 paise against its previous close at 71.77 in early session, was trading at 71.94 at 3 pm, up by 0.35 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.27 per cent to 67.28 per barrel by 3 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)