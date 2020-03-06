Sensex crashes over 1,400 points in opening deals as coronavirus spooks investor sentiment

People walk in front of the BSE in Mumbai, India. (Source: AP Photo) People walk in front of the BSE in Mumbai, India. (Source: AP Photo)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at their lowest levels since September 2019 on Friday tracking a sell-off in the global markets as fresh fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact affected investor sentiments.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 1,459.52 points (3.79 per cent) to 37,011.09, while the broader Nifty 50 crashed 441.60 points (3.92 per cent) to 10,827.40 during the early deals on Friday.

All the Sensex stocks were trading in a sea of red. Among the biggest contributors to Friday morning’s loss were HDFC twins comprising of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank, oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank index was the worst hit during the early morning trade, it was down over 1,200 points (4.2 per cent) at around 27,600 levels. The top draggers in the bank index were Yes Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Punjab National Bank.

In the broader market, the Nifty 500 index was down nearly 3 per cent at around 9,000 levels, while the India VIX or the volatility index was up 12.30 per cent.

Rupee

The rupee plunged nearly 77 paise to 74.0863 against the US dollar in the early trade on Friday amid weak global growth concerns. The domestic currency had settled at 73.3175 on Thursday, according to data by Bloomberg.

Investor sentiment took a hit due to deep losses in global equities on coronavirus fears. RBI’s decision to place Yes Bank under a moratorium and take over its board also weighed on market mood.

Global market

The Asian stock markets and the US stock futures declined on Friday after another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global trade due to the spread of coronavirus beyond China worsened, raising the concerns of a prolonged slowdown in the global economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 per cent. Australian shares were down 1.64 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 2.29 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 969.58 points, or 3.58 per cent, to 26,121.28, the S&P 500 lost 106.18 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 3,023.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1 per cent, to 8,738.60.

(with rupee inputs from Bloomberg, global markets inputs from Reuters)

