Sensex crashes 536 points: Biggest single-day fall in seven months

The benchmark Sensex on Monday crashed by another 536.58 points as the lingering worries over the debt crisis triggered by IL&FS group in the financial sector unnerved investors in spite of reassuring statements by key officials of the government and regulatory bodies.

With NBFC and housing finance stocks taking a further beating, the 30-share Sensex on Monday fell by 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at a 10-week low of 36,305.02, logging its biggest single-day loss since February 6 when it declined by 561.22 points. The index dropped a total 1,785 points or more than 5 per cent in five sessions, wiping out Rs 8.48 lakh crore of the market wealth. The broad-based Nifty of the National Stock Exchange crashed by 168.20 points to end at 10,974.90. The rupee also declined by 44 paise to 72.63 against the dollar.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tried to assuage concerns in an early morning tweet before opening of the bourses. “The government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is maintained/provided to the NBFCs, the Mutual funds and the SMEs,” he said in the tweet.

Top Finance Ministry brass — all five secretaries and the Principal Economic Advisor — were huddled in a meeting with the Finance Minister before noon for over an hour to take stock of the emerging economic situation. Discussions were reportedly held about the situation of markets, especially bond markets and the rising global crude price and its corresponding impact on Indian economy.

Later in the day, Commerce Ministry officials also met top Finance Ministry officials to hold consultations about the probable items to be brought under the proposed import curbs. “The government has broadly finalised the list for import curbs. It is more likely to use tariffs rather than non-tariff barriers,” a senior official said, adding that gold is unlikely to be included in the list of goods on which import curbs can be imposed as it would encourage smuggling.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India had tried to address investor concerns and they issued a statement Sunday evening, which said: “RBI and Sebi are closely monitoring recent developments in financial markets and are ready to take appropriate actions, if necessary.”

Sebi has started looking into the Friday’s market crash that saw stocks of Dewan Housing, India Bulls Housing, Yes Bank and others plunged in a sudden sell-off, sources said. If the regulator finds evidence of manipulation, it is likely to launch an investigation into the crash, they said. However, Sebi did not comment.

Market sources said fears of default by housing finance companies led to a sharp fall in their stock prices. There is a lurking fear that in the wake of IL&FS default, funding cost for NBFCs will zoom and result into sharp deterioration in their margins. Sharp losses in NBFC stocks have triggered a vicious cycle. Losses in leveraged positions are leading to selling in other stocks to cover those losses which in turn fueling further losses in markets, said VK Sharma, head of Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The currency and stock markets came under renewed pressure as global crude prices edged higher by over 2 per cent to hit a 46-month high of $80.9 per barrel after OPEC declined to announce a hike in production.

Amid speculations that the crude may rise further, concerns grew over its adverse impact on current account deficit and the currency stability. While US President Donald Trump last week said that OPEC “must get prices down now!”, OPEC refused to step up its oil production.

Reports that China has called off planned trade talks with the US also weighed on the market sentiment.

Amid pressure on NBFC and housing financial stocks, shares of Edelweiss Financial Services plunged 8.43 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance 7.57 per cent, PNB Housing Finance 7.56 per cent, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 7.15 per cent, Can Fin Homes 6.39 per cent and Gruh Finance 5.88 per cent on the BSE. Muthoot Finance plunged 5.84 per cent, GIC Housing Finance 5.36 per cent, Repco Home Finance 5.30 per cent and LIC Housing Finance 2.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank will conduct open market operations (OMO) on Thursday to purchase government bonds to infuse liquidity of Rs 10,000 crore.

“Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on September 27, 2018 (Thursday),” the apex bank said.

