Sensex crashes 2.5%, Re breaches 94 against USD as West Asia war enters 4th week

The Indian stock markets were sharply down early on Monday, and the Indian rupee fell below 94 per dollar for the first time as the US-Iran war entered its 4th week, keeping crude oil prices elevated around $110 per barrel.

The benchmark BSE Sensex index was at 72,688.89 points, down 1,884 points or 2.5% at around 12:23 PM. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was down 2.6% at 22,516.85 points. As a result, the Indian stock market has declined by approximately 11% since the war began in late February. The rupee has weakened 3% in that time.

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Barring Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and HCL Technologies, all other Nifty 50 constituents are trading lower, with many stocks down over 4%. The India VIX, which indicates the volatility in the market, has climbed over 15% during the session.