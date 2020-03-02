Sensex climbs over 750 points in early deals, Nifty touches 11,400

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India. (File photo, source: Bloomberg) An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the BSE building in Mumbai, India. (File photo, source: Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted their six-session losing streak and opened over 2 per cent higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 785.88 points or 2.05 per cent to 39,083.17 in the early trade on Monday, while the broader Nifty 50 index on the NSE rose 231.25 points or 2.06 per cent to 11,433.00 levels.

Among the top contributors to the 30-share BSE benchmark during the early trade were private sector banking major ICICI Bank, oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) and information technology (IT) behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

All the sectoral indices on NSE were trading in the positive territory during the early morning trade on Monday. The Nifty Metal index was the top gainer in the early trade rising over 2 per cent led by MOIL and Jindal Steel & Power. This apart the Nifty Bank index too was up around 1.5 per cent led by Tata Elxsi, HCL Technologies and TCS.

On Friday, the Sensex had crashed 1,448.37 points (3.64 per cent) to settle at 38,297.29. During the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark slipped as much as 1,525.69 points (3.84 per cent) to 38,219.97. The Nifty too had declined 431.55 points (3.71 per cent) to end at 11,201.75, wiping out nearly Rs 5 lakh crore of investor wealth.

This apart, the initial public offer (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Servies (SBI Cards) will open today. The company expects to raise over Rs 9,000 crore from the IPO. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed as much as 2.99 per cent to Rs 311.95 in the morning trade on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd