Sensex climbs over 500 points, Nifty above 11,300-mark as metals, pharmaceutical stocks shine

The benchmark equity market indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose around 1.5 per cent higher during the early deals on Tuesday tracking a rise in the global markets which climbed on speculation that policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, ahead of a conference call by Group of Seven (G7) leaders.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 571.84 points (1.50 per cent) to 38,715.86, while the broader Nifty 50 climbed 179.90 points (1.62 per cent) to 11,312.65.

On the Sensex, gains were being led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma), Tata Steel, Reliance Industries (RIL), HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel which were up in the range of 2-5 per cent in the early trade.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in green during the early morning trade on Tuesday. The Nifty Metal index was up nearly 3 per cent led by a rise in the share prices of Vedanta, Welspun Corp and Tata Steel, while the Nifty Pharma index was up nearly 2.5 per cent led by Piramal Enterprises and Sun Pharma.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the finance ministers from the G7 are expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday (1200 GMT), to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(with inputs from Reuters)

