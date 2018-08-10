Sensex takes 11 sessions to scale 38,000-mark from 37,000

Banking stocks sparkled for yet another session, with ICICI Bank topping the Sensex gainers list. Banking stocks sparkled for yet another session, with ICICI Bank topping the Sensex gainers list.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 38,000 level for the first time on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty extended its record run for the fifth day as optimism surrounding the India growth story continued to override international trade concerns.

Banking stocks sparkled for yet another session, with ICICI Bank topping the Sensex gainers list. Uninterrupted foreign and domestic fund inflows amid robust corporate earnings shows that investor sentiment remains skewed towards equities, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex breached the historic 38,000-mark in opening trade and remained in the green throughout the session. It finally finished 136.81 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 38,024.37, breaking its previous record close of 37,887.56 reached on Wednesday. The index has taken 11 sessions to scale the 38,000 mark from 37,000 level reached on July 26.

The broader Nifty rose 20.70 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 11,470.70 — surpassing its previous high of 11,450 reached on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank surged 4.64 per cent after the company denied media reports alleging covering up of bad loans. Other winners were Axis Bank 3.86 per cent, Vedanta 2.56 per cent, SBI 2.53 per cent, NTPC 1.93 per cent, Power Grid 1.69 per cent, Coal India 1.41 per cent, Tata Steel 1.29 per cent and Infosys 1.28 per cent, among others.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App