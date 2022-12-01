scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Sensex breaches 63K on FII buying boost

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 417.81 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 63,099.65. The broader NSE Nifty closed at 18,758.35. a gain of 140.3 points, or 0.75 per cent.

Foreign Portfolio Investors, Domestic stock markets, Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsMetals too saw fresh buying on hopes of change in China’s zero-covid policy. “Market has now entered in uncharted territory and we could continue to see positive momentum towards 19,000,” he said.

Domestic stock markets continued their rally on Wednesday, with BSE Sensex rising for the first time above 63,000 mark and Nifty finishing above 18,700 levels on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 417.81 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 63,099.65. The broader NSE Nifty closed at 18,758.35. a gain of 140.3 points, or 0.75 per cent.

“Sentiment turned extremely bullish towards the closing stages, as renewed foreign institutional buying propelled both the benchmark indices to scale fresh highs. India is currently seen as a green shoot in an otherwise weak global economic scenario because of its strong macroeconomic performance in recent months,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Rs 9,010.41 crore of shares from the domestic capital market, the BSE’s provisional data showed. In November, FIIs pumped in Rs 36,239 crore into domestic equities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

Domestic equities ended on strong note in November, making new highs during the last few sessions.

“The domestic rally since October was triggered when the global market started to perform well after a long period of consolidation in 2022. And got extended when crude and commodity international prices started to fall in November, uplifting India’s corporate earnings outlook,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

According to HDFC Securities’ head of retail research Deepak Jasani, a Santa rally appeared to come early for some markets, with Asian shares set for their strongest month since 1998 and emerging market stocks poised for their biggest monthly surge since 2009.

Advertisement

Except PSU banks, all sectors ended in green on Wednesday. Rally was seen in auto, metals, realty and oil & gas sector stocks. Auto stocks were in lime-light ahead of the release of November monthly sales numbers.

Buying was seen in oil & gas stocks after news reports suggested that the government might remove windfall taxes if crude fall to $75, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s head (retail research) Siddhartha Khemka said.

Metals too saw fresh buying on hopes of change in China’s zero-covid policy.

Advertisement

“Market has now entered in uncharted territory and we could continue to see positive momentum towards 19,000,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 01:50:10 am
Next Story

Policy, tech gap can be minimised, says Meta’s Nick Clegg

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close