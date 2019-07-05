Sensex breaches 40,000 mark ahead of Union Budget 2019

The BSE Sensex breached the 40,000 mark within the first hour after markets opened on Friday, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her maiden Union Budget in Parliament.

Advertising

The 30-share index was trading 114.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, higher at 40,022.73 at 9.30 am. And the NSE Nifty inched closer to 12,000 leve, up by 31.85 points from yesterday.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rising up to 1.14 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the losers, shedding up to 1.82 per cent.

Advertising

On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 39,908, 68 points higher, while the NSE climbed 30 points to 11,946.

Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) – AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.