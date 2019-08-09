Sensex bounces back 637 points on hopes of tax relief for FPIs

After lying low since the introduction of the Union Budget in early July, bulls were back in action on Thursday, sending the benchmark Sensex zooming by 637 points following unconfirmed reports that the government is likely to roll back or tweak the rules relating to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) impacted by the surcharge on income tax imposed on the super rich in this Budget. Besides, there were rumours that the government may also take a re-look at the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG).

FPIs have been on a selling spree since the Budget presented in July proposed additional surcharge on FPIs, putting pressure on both the capital markets and the rupee. FPIs had sold over Rs 22,400 crore worth of equities since July this year. In August so far, FPIs had pulled out over Rs 10,000 crore.

After a moderate opening, the Sensex zoomed towards the fag end and finally finished at 37,327.36, showing a jump of 636.86 points or 1.74 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 176.95 points or 1.63 per cent to 11,032.45. This is the biggest single-session gain for both the key indices since May 20, when they had vaulted over 3.6 per cent. The rupee also snapped its five-day losing streak to close higher by 20 paise at 70.69 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking sharp gains in domestic equities.

Explained Weak economy might dampen market sentiment The Rally was mainly due to reports that the government is likely to roll back the additional surcharge on foreign investors. Worried over higher tax outgo, FPIs were big sellers since the Budget presentation on July 5. However, with the economy facing a slowdown, many analysts don’t think the market has entered a bull phase as the Sensex movement will be based on the performance on the economic front. While the RBI decision to cut interest rates has boosted the sentiment, market participants are waiting and watching whether it will boost the overall growth.

The selling spree intensified after July 19 when Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declined to remove or relax the applicability of the new surcharge, but advised those staring at an increase in tax outflows to shift to the corporate structure where the Budget hasn’t made any change in tax treatment.

“The market is not expected to rally sharply as the economy is facing a slowdown and many sectors are hit by falling demand,” said an analyst with a domestic broking firm.

Rahul Agarwal, director, Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth, said, “the gloom and doom over the last few weeks paved the way for a spectacular rally that sent the Sensex soaring. Today’s rally was a combination of short covering and optimism built around some unconfirmed media reports that suggested that the government is considering a partial roll back of the surcharge on higher income individual and trusts which had led to mass exodus of the FPIs from the Indian equity markets.”

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Market (Nifty) reclaimed the 11,000 level amid expectation that the government is likely to be lenient on higher surcharge on FPIs which influenced bears to cover their short positions. Additionally, prospects for lower interest rate going forward and strength in rupee will ease liquidity crunch situation.”

“Heavy FPI outflow continued from July. FPIs sold heavily in July and August. Domestic institutional investors remained supportive and infused a total of Rs 27,928 crore into domestic equities in July and August,” said Abhishek Bansal, chairman, ABans Group of Companies. The rupee may remain negative above 70 following the similar trend in other Asian currencies, he said.

All sectoral indices ended in the green with BSE energy, auto, IT, teck, oil and gas, telecom, realty, bankex, power, finance, FMCG, metal and utilities indices rallying up to 3.15 per cent. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices too spurted up to 0.74 per cent.

Global equities were steady as trade war fears ebbed, while encouraging Chinese trade data propped up Asian markets. In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended in the green. Markets in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.