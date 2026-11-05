Sensex jumps 2.6% to over 6-month high on US election outcome

The Sensex surged 2.6% on Thursday to its highest level in over six months, joining global stock markets reacting positively to the Democrat win in the US midterm elections.
The Indian market extended its winning run for the sixth straight day — the longest in a year — as crude prices fell below the $100 per barrel mark in hopes of the election outcome providing a check to US President Donald Trump’s market-antagonising geopolitical moves over the months.
The Sensex ended at 79,310.01, up 2,008.61 points or 2.6% — the highest level since April 21. The Nifty 50 also climbed to a three-month high of 24,536.60, gaining 576 points or 2.4%.
“The US midterm verdict gave Indian equities fresh momentum, with the rally gathering pace on hopes that a more restrained Washington could pave the way for de-escalation in the Iran conflict and tariff policies,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.
“As the threat of geopolitical escalation and energy supply shocks faded, crude prices slumped, and a retreat in US Treasury yields and the dollar took further pressure off India’s inflation outlook and external accounts,” he added.
Almost all sectoral indices comfortably ended in the green, with the likes of automobiles, banking, financial services, and IT being the top gainers. Broader markets were a bit reserved, gaining 1-2%. Mirroring the stock market’s exuberance, the rupee gained to a two-week high of 94.47 to the dollar.
US elections spark positivity
A win for the Democrats in the US midterm elections lifted markets around the world on hopes that an opposing force in the House of Representatives may make it difficult for Donald Trump’s Republican government to stretch the war in West Asia. So far, the US President has been unchecked on his back-and-forth with his Iranian counterparts during peace talks.
Markets globally cheered the election outcome. The US market gained 1-3% overnight after the results. Major European markets like Germany, France, and the UK gained 1-2% on Wednesday evening. Crude prices have now fallen nearly 10% over the past couple of sessions to around $94 per barrel, easing pressure on emerging markets and high net importers like India.
FPIs buying, positive earnings
The strong gains on Thursday came after Indian markets had already been on the up over the week due to positive earnings for the July-September quarter, as well as a “relief rally” following a torrid time for the market.
Analysts cited the Indian markets being in an “oversold” zone — meaning that sentiment has led to a sharper fall than its fair value — since the start of the year. The Nifty 50 has, for example, gained over 8% in the last five sessions but is still down 6% for the year.
Foreign investors have also turned positive, viewing India as an anti-AI bet as valuation concerns have led to a slump in tech-heavy indices like South Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex, both down 16-22% over the past month.
They bought Indian shares worth $769.65 million on Wednesday, as per provisional data for the exchanges. With that, foreign investors have now bought shares worth over $2.4 billion so far this month, compared to the over $7 billion sold over the past couple of months.
Will the run last?
While the market has remained exuberant over the past few sessions, some experts attribute the gains to be “sentiment-driven”.
“For India, a Democratic Congress (in the US) changes little in the near term. Markets prefer clarity, and a Congress able to check the White House on spending and trade measures lowers the odds of abrupt policy shocks,” said Rajesh Singla, CEO of Alpha AMC.
“For Indian equities, the immediate impact is likely to be more sentiment-driven than structural. FII flows, crude oil prices, currency movements, and corporate earnings will remain the key determinants of market direction.”
The India VIX index — a fear gauge for the market — has remained at 15-16 over the past few sessions, down nearly 79% from the peak of the West Asia crisis in March, but significantly higher than the around 9 levels seen at the start of this year. The VIX usually drops during rallies, signifying that the market exudes confidence, but its stickiness in the current scenario may indicate the market’s underlying nervousness around a sustained period of geopolitical stability.