Sensex jumps 2.6% to over 6-month high on US election outcome

The Sensex surged 2.6% on Thursday to its highest level in over six months, joining global stock markets reacting positively to the Democrat win in the US midterm elections.

The Indian market extended its winning run for the sixth straight day — the longest in a year — as crude prices fell below the $100 per barrel mark in hopes of the election outcome providing a check to US President Donald Trump’s market-antagonising geopolitical moves over the months.

The Sensex ended at 79,310.01, up 2,008.61 points or 2.6% — the highest level since April 21. The Nifty 50 also climbed to a three-month high of 24,536.60, gaining 576 points or 2.4%.

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“The US midterm verdict gave Indian equities fresh momentum, with the rally gathering pace on hopes that a more restrained Washington could pave the way for de-escalation in the Iran conflict and tariff policies,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.