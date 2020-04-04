Selling pressure continues: Sensex declines 674 points

The Sensex lost 674 points to close at 27,590.95 and the Nifty50 fell 170 points to 8,083.80. (Express photo by Pradip Das) The Sensex lost 674 points to close at 27,590.95 and the Nifty50 fell 170 points to 8,083.80. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Stock markets Friday continued to reel under selling pressure and closed over 2 per cent lower on worries over the impact of lockdown and rise in Covid-19 cases. The Sensex lost 674 points to close at 27,590.95 and the Nifty50 fell 170 points to 8,083.80.

The rupee settled 53 paise lower at 76.13 against the US dollar on Friday.

Crude futures surged for a second day on Friday, with benchmark Brent up 10 per cent on hopes that a global deal to cut crude supply worldwide will emerge early next week. Brent crude futures jumping 9.7 per cent, or $2.87, at $32.81 a barrel by 12:59 p.m. EDT (1659 GMT).

