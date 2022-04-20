Sell-off on fresh Ukraine attacks, Covid: Markets fall 1.2%

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
As foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree, the Sensex dove 1,183 points from the day’s high and settled 703.59, or 1.23 per cent, points down at 56,463.15 and the NSE Nifty fell below the 17,000 level, ending 215 points, or 1.25 per cent, down at 16,958.65.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 20, 2022 4:21:43 am
Foreign Portfolio Investors, Domestic stock markets, Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsWith this fall, the Sensex has plunged 2,501 points in the last five trading sessions. FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 5,871 crore Tuesday, taking their total outflows to Rs 23,021 crore in April.

Stock markets Tuesday saw a sudden sell-off in the fag end of the session, sending key indices down another 1.2 per cent as the intensifying war in Ukraine, Covid and inflation clouded the global economic outlook.

With this fall, the Sensex has plunged 2,501 points in the last five trading sessions. FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 5,871 crore Tuesday, taking their total outflows to Rs 23,021 crore in April. Global markets were hit after Ukraine on Monday said an offensive push into Donbas has started, with intensified assaults in the country’s north and east.

