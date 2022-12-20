scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Sebi to discuss market norms in Board meet

Last month, the market regulator had sought comments on a consultation paper on review of regulations on buyback of securities.

In its board meeting, the market regulator is also likely to clear regulations related to strengthening of governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to discuss various market regulations, including on share buyback norms, in its December 20 board meeting.

Last month, the market regulator had sought comments on a consultation paper on review of regulations on buyback of securities. Among various proposals, the paper, based on recommendations of the Keki Mistry-headed committee, proposed to enhance the size of any buy-backs from 25 per cent at present to 40 per cent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company through a tender offer route. It also proposed to reduce the cooling-off between buybacks.

In its board meeting, the market regulator is also likely to clear regulations related to strengthening of governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:25:06 am
Next Story

18% of Mumbai MSME loans are non-performing assets

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close