Sebi to discuss market norms in Board meet

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to discuss various market regulations, including on share buyback norms, in its December 20 board meeting.

Last month, the market regulator had sought comments on a consultation paper on review of regulations on buyback of securities. Among various proposals, the paper, based on recommendations of the Keki Mistry-headed committee, proposed to enhance the size of any buy-backs from 25 per cent at present to 40 per cent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company through a tender offer route. It also proposed to reduce the cooling-off between buybacks.

In its board meeting, the market regulator is also likely to clear regulations related to strengthening of governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).