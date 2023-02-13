scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Sebi to update FM Sitharaman on Adani probe this week: Report

The SEBI board will brief the minister on surveillance measures taken by the regulator during the recent rout in Adani group stocks

FM Nirmala SitharamanUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)
Listen to this article
Sebi to update FM Sitharaman on Adani probe this week: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India’s market regulator will update the finance ministry this week on its investigation into the Adani Group’s withdrawn $2.5 billion follow-on public issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 15, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

The SEBI board will brief the minister on surveillance measures taken by the regulator during the recent rout in Adani group stocks, the sources added.

The Indian conglomerate’s listed entities have lost more than $100 billion in market value since a scathing report by a U.S. short seller in late January. The rout also led the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd to pull its share sale.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes
MeitY may soon integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key government schemes

An update on investigations into offshore fund flows into Adani Group entities is also likely, the sources added.

SEBI did not respond immediately to a Reuters email for comment.

Reuters had first reported that the market regulator is conducting a full-scale examination of the group’s stock market rout, including examining trade patterns, irregularities in the aborted share sale and the conglomerate’s offshore funds.

Advertisement

The regulator had undertaken a series of surveillance actions to ensure that the volatility in the Adani group companies’ share prices was contained.

This will be a part of the brief to the finance minister on Wednesday, the sources said.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 11:23 IST
Next Story

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Stage set for Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close