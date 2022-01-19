SEBI launches Saa₹thi mobile app for investor education

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday launched “Saa₹thi” – a mobile app on investor education in Mumbai. The new app aims to create awareness among investors about the basic concepts of the securities market.

Additionally, the app will also explain about KYC process, trading and settlement, mutual funds (MF), recent market developments, investor grievances redressal mechanism, etc, the market regulator said in a press release.

Launching the app, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi said, “This mobile app is yet another initiative of SEBI with a view to empowering investors with knowledge about securities market. With the recent surge in individual investors entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone based, this app will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information. I am sure that in coming times this App will be popular among the investors especially the young ones.”

The SEBI Saa₹thi mobile app is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the App can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Tyagi added that the app would be made available in regional languages going forward.