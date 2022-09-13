scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Sebi has no business to suggest IPO pricing of new-age tech firms: Chairperson Buch

She, however, quickly added that there needs to be more disclosures by companies on how valuations have changed between a pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement and the price which is being asked for in the issue.

sebi, sebi news, sebi alert, sebi orderThe logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 1, 2017. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said the capital markets regulator has no business to suggest pricing of the initial share sale of new-age technology companies.

She, however, quickly added that there needs to be more disclosures by companies on how valuations have changed between a pre-initial public offering (IPO) placement and the price which is being asked for in the issue.

“A lot has been said about the pricing of IPOs of tech companies… at what price you choose to do the IPO is your business, we have no business to suggest otherwise,” Buch said addressing the annual Capital Markets summit organised by industry lobby Ficci here.

Buch, the career-banker-turned-regulator and the first woman chair of Sebi, explained through an example of a company selling shares to investors at Rs 100 and then asking for Rs 450 in an IPO within a few months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

She said a company is free to ask for a higher price, but needs to disclose what happened in the intervening period which justifies the massive change in the valuation.

It can be noted that there have been concerns about investors, especially the unsuspecting retail ones, being taken for a ride due to high valuations sought by new-age tech companies. The share price of payment platform Paytm collapsed to a third of the IPO issue price within a few weeks of listing.

When asked about some recent incidents and what can be done to avoid such experiences, Buch parried the question saying investment bankers ought to answer that.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she also said Sebi is analysing data and information on retail participation in the futures and options segment, which may lead to more disclosures to be made available to them.

“Sebi will continue to be consultative and democratic in its approach while making regulations and be driven only by data,” she said.

As part of a reorganisation exercise, Sebi has appointed one to three officials in every department whose key resource area is to come out with ideas on regulation which will make the industry “celebrate”, she said.

Advertisement

The regulator has also sought changes in the Sebi Act which will help it test potential ideas in a regulatory sandbox, she said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:45:26 pm
Next Story

Mandakini on meeting Raj Kapoor for Ram Teri Ganga Maili: ‘He said agar tum jeans pehen kar aati toh…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement